﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Scrap pressures US wire rod prices upward

Although some sources predicted that US domestic wire rod mills would not get the full $1.00 cwt. ($22/mt or $20/nt) price ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.