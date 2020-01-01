﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

S. Arabia’s Hadeed hikes its longs prices

Saudi Arabia’s largest steel producer and market leader, Hadeed, has recently issued its rebar and wire rod offer prices for ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.