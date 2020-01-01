﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

S. Arabia’s Hadeed announces $40/mt decrease in rebar price

Low domestic demand in Saudi Arabia has forced Hadeed to adopt appropriate measures in order to generate orders.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.