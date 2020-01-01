﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar prices in Asia slip as scrap falls further, ex-China prices remain high

Ex-China rebar offer prices have remained stable amid the rumors of the cancellation of the export tax rebate.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.