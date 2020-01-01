﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar and wire rod prices skyrocket in Saudi Arabia

Hadeed has continued to follow the global uptrend and has recently raised its domestic rebar and wire rod prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.