﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Prices stable in Polish rebar market, demand declines

In the Polish rebar market, demand has started to decline because of the upcoming holiday period, while prices have remained strong.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.