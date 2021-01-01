﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Post-holiday outlook for ex-CIS billet optimistic amid several factors

Most market sources are waiting for an uptrend in ex-CIS billet export prices after the New Year holidays. And there are a ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.