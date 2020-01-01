﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Polish rebar prices up, demand good

Demand has increased significantly in Poland’s rebar market and, despite the objections of buyers, prices have also increased over the past two weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.