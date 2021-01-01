﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Pakistani rebar mills hike prices further, by almost $30/mt 

The Pakistan-based rebar mills have issued a new hike in offer prices, aiming to offset higher input costs, in particular ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.