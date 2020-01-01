﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

New Indian billet export tender closed with decline of over $10/mt

A fresh export tender from an Indian state-owned producer has been closed for 30,000 mt of 150 mm billet.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.