﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

New import billet deals in China and local prices rise, but for how long?

A sizable volume of imported billet has been traded to China this week after the price decline seen since late December.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.