﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

New ex-Iran semi-finished tenders closed at lower prices for China

During the first half of March, an ex-Iran export trading of semi-finished steel has been to some extent constrained by the uncertainties.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.