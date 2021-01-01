﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

More redirected billets from China sold to SE Asia, only Philippines quiet

Plenty of position cargoes are still available in the Southeast Asian billet market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.