﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Merchant bar prices in Turkey rise in local currency

In the past two weeks, local Turkish merchant bar prices have increased by TRY 150-350/mt against the backdrop of rapid currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.