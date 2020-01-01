﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Low Indian rebar prices emerge in Asia, rebound possible as scrap rises

Prices for imported rebar in the Asian market have dropped further over the past week with some Indian suppliers providing low offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.