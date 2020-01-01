﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices show strong uptrend

Local Turkish wire rod prices have also followed the upward trend seen in the rebar segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.