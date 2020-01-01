﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices revised in Izmir and Iskenderun

Today, January 7, Turkish mills have cut their domestic wire rod prices by $10/mt on US dollar basis in Izmir and the Iskenderun region.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.