﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly stable

Turkish suppliers have mostly kept their wire rod prices stable and a few suppliers have stoped quoting for fresh production

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.