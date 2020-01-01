﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices increase in two regions

Turkish domestic wire rod prices have increased by an average of $5-10/mt in the regions of Thrace and Iskenderun week on week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.