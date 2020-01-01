﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices fall significantly

Today, February 3, Turkish wire rod producers have decreased their domestic list prices by $15-32.5/mt compared to last wee

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.