﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices trend up

Today, January 24, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 50-100/mt ($2-6/mt) compared to the end of last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.