﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices stable in local currency

Today, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have moved sideways in local currency with minor changes in US dollar basis compared to Thursday, August 13.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
17 Aug 20 Price reference increases for Brazilian rebar exports
17 Aug 20 Local Turkish rebar spot prices stable in local currency
17 Aug 20 Local Chinese longs market shows some weakening, but outlook bright
17 Aug 20 UAE-based ESI hikes rebar price for September as expected
17 Aug 20 Turkish mill Icdas increases its rebar price by TRY 20/mt

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.98
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -0.88
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 2.04
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 0.85
Billets FOB Black Sea -0.25
Rebar FOB Turkey 0
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -2.63
Turkish Scrap Index -1.17
China rebar export index 0
China wire rod domestic market index 0.24
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.