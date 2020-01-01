﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices mostly soften slightly

Today, rebar spot prices in Turkey have mainly decreased by TRY 10-30/mt with minor changes on US dollar basis, amid currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.