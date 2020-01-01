﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices increase sharply

Today, December 10, rebar spot prices in Turkey have increased by TRY 80-120/mt ($6-10/mt) amid the positive sentiment in the import scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.