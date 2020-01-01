﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices increase further

Today, rebar spot prices in Turkey have risen by another TRY 100-140/mt ($11-15/mt) amid the positive sentiment in the import scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.