English
Local Turkish rebar spot prices increase further

Today, September 2, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have increased by TRY 50-70/mt ($4-7/mt), as compared to Monday.

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 4.7
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 2.8
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.92
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.98
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 1.33
Billets FOB Black Sea 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey 0.56
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 1.06
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 2.06
Turkish Scrap Index 0.38
China rebar export index 1.05
China wire rod domestic market index 0
Statistics
/ mton
