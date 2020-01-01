﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar producers raise prices in local currency

Turkish merchant bar producers have revised their domestic prices upwards in order to offset the currency fluctuations seen over the past two weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
07 Oct 20 Turkish mill Icdas increases its rebar price by TRY 70/mt
07 Oct 20 Buyers react positively to Kardemir’s new rebar price
07 Oct 20 Turkey’s Kardemir closes its wire rod sales
07 Oct 20 Turkey’s Kardemir sells over 80,000 mt billet locally
06 Oct 20 US import rebar uptrend stalls

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.37
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.09
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey -1.19
Billets FOB Black Sea 0
Rebar FOB Turkey -1.09
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.69
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.2
Turkish Scrap Index -2.63
China rebar export index -2.06
China wire rod domestic market index -0.38
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.