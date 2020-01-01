﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Turkish billet deal prices still on the rise

Domestic billet deal prices in Turkey have continued to climb day by day taking into account the uptrend in the import scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.