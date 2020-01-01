﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices unchanged amid persistently scarce trading

The local Indian rebar market has remained quiet during the past week with prices remaining at lower levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
20 Oct 20 Stability in US import rebar prices continues to boost interest
20 Oct 20 Brazilian rebar export offers increase
20 Oct 20 Billet prices in Asia up gradually despite negative signals from China’s local ...
20 Oct 20 Domestic rebar prices adjusted in Russia
20 Oct 20 German rebar prices stable due to sufficient demand

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.59
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.79
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt -0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 0
Billets FOB Black Sea 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.13
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.8
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.11
Turkish Scrap Index -0.01
China rebar export index 1.58
China wire rod domestic market index 1.5
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.