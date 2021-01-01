﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices trend up amid firm scrap, higher costs

Local Bulgarian longs market prices have increased by BGN 20-100/mt (€10-51/mt) over the past month, taking into account strong ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.