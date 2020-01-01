﻿
Kardemir succeeds in selling over 35,000 mt of rebar

Today, March 3, Turkey’s Kardemir opened its rebar sales at TRY 4,682/mt ($640/mt) ex-works, up by TRY 457/mt ($41/mt) compared to the previous sales.

