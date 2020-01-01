﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Interest in US import wire rod remains tepid

US import wire rod offers remain unchanged week-on-week, and sources report interest has not improved. With US domestic wire ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
09 Oct 20 Interest in US import wire rod remains tepid
09 Oct 20 Turkish long steel mills seek alternative export destinations
09 Oct 20 New sizable billet bookings expected in GCC
09 Oct 20 Local rebar prices in China up after holidays as demand good, export prices ...
09 Oct 20 Import and local billet deal prices dip further in Turkey

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.87
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -2.77
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.37
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -2.21
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.98
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey -1.57
Billets FOB Black Sea 0.37
Rebar FOB Turkey -2.21
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -2.77
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.2
Turkish Scrap Index -2.63
China rebar export index -2.06
China wire rod domestic market index -0.38
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.