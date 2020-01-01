﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian rebar prices stable, market awaits impact of government fiscal stimulus

Local Indian rebar prices have remained stable during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.