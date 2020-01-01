﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian rebar prices retreat amid buyers’ resistance, further drop questionable

The local Indian rebar market has started showing signs of cooling down over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.