﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian mills eager to export billet, but have to settle for lower prices

Indian exporters led by government run steel mills continued to be interested in pushing higher volumes of billets in Asian ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.