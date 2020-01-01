﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import billet prices up again in China amid local hike, output restrictions

Suppliers have continued to increase billet offers to customers in China after the latest bookings at higher prices last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.