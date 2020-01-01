﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in SE Asia fall faster as most buyers to purchase only after holiday

Offer prices for imported billet have continued to go down in the Southeast Asian market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.