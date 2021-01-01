﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in SE Asia down amid weak demand, discounted sales to China

Trading activity in the import billet market in Southeast Asia has remained poor in the first week of January.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.