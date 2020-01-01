﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in China remain weak despite futures rise

Bids for import billet have remained weak in the Chinese market even despite the recent improvement seen in rebar futures prices in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.