﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import billet offers up further in China, market evaluates expected export duty in Vietnam

Offers for imported billet in China have increased further after a number of deals earlier this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.