﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Hadeed slashes domestic rebar and wire rod prices by SAR400/mt

Low demand in the GCC region coupled with bearish sentiments in the global steel and raw materials market have left Saudi ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.