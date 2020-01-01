﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Good demand and low stocks push rebar prices in Poland up further

In the Polish rebar market, demand has remained strong and stocks have failed to increase over the past two weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.