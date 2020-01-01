﻿
English
Longs and Billet

Further rise confirmed in new import billet deals to China

A contract for 30,000 mt of ex-Vietnam 3SP billet has been done at $592/mt FOB this week, which translates to about $620-622/mt CFR China.

