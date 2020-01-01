﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey rebar prices rise, business moderate

Ex-Turkey rebar export offers have increased by $7,5/mt on average over the past week to $650-660/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.