﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey rebar and wire rod cargo sold to US after a long break

According to sources, a Turkish Izmir region-based mill has recently sold a mixed longs cargo to the US. Around 20,000 mt of ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.