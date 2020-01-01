﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar export prices rise amid stronger scrap market

Turkish merchant bar export prices have risen by an average of $15/mt in the last two weeks due to stronger scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.