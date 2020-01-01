﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar export offers rise, market quiet

Turkish merchant bar export offers have risen by an average of $75/mt over the past two weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.