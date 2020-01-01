﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs offers surge in the current week

urkey’s longs producers have increased their export offers once again, following the increase in the import scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.