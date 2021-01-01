﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs export prices rebound slightly

Turkish mills’ long steel export sales are relatively slack ahead of the New Year holiday and most mills are attempting to raise their longs prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.