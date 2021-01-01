﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran steel billet prices move sideways

Given the absence of any apparent activity in the export market, ex-Iran steel billet prices remained almost unchanged compared to two weeks ago.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.